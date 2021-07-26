In Case of India-China War, Outcome Will be Decided Within Hours: Pravin Sawhney

Renowned Indian Defence Analyst, Pravin Sawhney has been showing the Indian Military its true STATURE viz a viz China for a while now. Mr Sawhneys who is well respected in India and abroad has been very critical of Indian preparedness and philosophy in dealing with China. Going through his Twitter account, one can gauge the vulnerabilities of the entire Indians war machine. Below are a few quotes he stated today and recently.

1) In case of India-China war, outcome will be decided within hours - this is the reality which should be understood by Indian military.



2) Many think I am bluffing that war with China will be decided in first 12 hours I am an Indian hence worried that Indian military is preparing to fight last 1962 war better.



3) India can only take the Chinese threat seriously if it knows what the threat is. Wasting time, energy & money on theatre commands which will help the PLA. Not the Indian military A hint: War will be determined by its speed where the PLA excels!



4) Defence & security are different as chalk & cheese. Ladakh is defence problem, Indian Ocean Region is security issue. Instead of cooperative strategy to mitigate military threats, Modi gov keen to expand foreign policy across two Oceans without credible shipbuilding capability!



5) A military leader needs to read and reflect upon evolving technologies & how best they could be used in war concepts Not imitate US war concepts which Indian military does PLA thinks & operates asymmetrically - how to win without fighting!



6) The single military lesson of 1999 Kargil conflict was build counter offensive capabilities. Indian military did not do that And, Kargil was abbreviation - it was Indian army & IAF against Pak NLI (then, paramilitary) & irregulars So, coinage of limited war concept was WRONG!



7)China has erected tents on Indian side in Demchok area in East Ladakh reports . This is called grey zone operations backed by credible military muscle Let’s have our analysts writing that Chinese be thrown out!



8) Once gap between Indian & Chinese national power became unbridgeable, Dalai Lama card became liability rather than an asset for India. This simply strategic reality should be clear to India!



9) PLA will fight with synergy in: 1. Information war 2. Informatised war 3. Intelligentised war This is the challenge for Indian military. Rawat’s outdated reforms cannot meet this challenge Hence, stay happy doing counter terror ops which you have done for 30 years!



10) As I say, Indian army created myth of two front war - when they knew it was not doable. IAF & IN followed Now army throws up a lot of rubbish jargon like limited war, border war, salami slicing, first response strategy- to impress themselves You don’t fool PLA with nonsense!



He has hundreds of tweets, narrating the sorry state of affairs of the Indian Army and policymakers. For more follow @PravinSawhney.