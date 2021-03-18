In Australia, tensions between Sikhs and Modi-supporting Hindus simmer on the back of farmers’ protests in India

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 6,279
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
- Members of the Indian community in Australia say divisions have become wider after Sikhs there backed the farmers demonstrating in India
- There have been attacks on Sikhs in Sydney and calls to boycott Sikh-owned businesses, while the community’s alleged support of a separatist movement is another flashpoint
On February 28, in the western Sydney suburb of Harris Park, men armed with wooden bats and hammers attacked five Sikh students in their 20s who were driving home from dinner. They escaped unhurt, though their car suffered severe damage. One of the victims told This Week in Asia he believed the group – clearly identifiable as followers of the Sikh religion because of their turbans and beards – had been targeted by supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The episode has cast a spotlight on growing tensions within the Indian community in Australia, following a pattern in countries across the world with a sizeable Indian diaspora, such as the United States.
For more follow the link below.
Tensions between Sikhs and Modi-supporting Hindus on the rise in Australia
Members of the Indian community in Australia say divisions have become wider, with attacks on Sikhs in Sydney and calls to boycott Sikh-owned businesses.
www.scmp.com
Similar story from another site.
Four men in car come under attack as tensions boil over in Sydney's Indian community
As thousands protest in India over new farming laws, members of Sydney's Sikh community claim they are experiencing "venomous" hate for opposing the legislation.
www.abc.net.au