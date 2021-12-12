In Asia, China’s long game beats America’s short game, Beijing’s focus on economic ties will outlast Washington’s on military alliances

I first attended an ASEAN meeting as a Singaporean official exactly 50 years ago, in 1971. As soon as I walked into the conference room, I could smell the thick clouds of distrust among the five founding members. Two decades later, when I attended similar ASEAN meetings as the senior official from Singapore, the clouds of distrust had disappeared. Instead,

the Indonesian culture of musyawarah and mufakat—consultations and consensus—had infected ASEAN.

Gradually, this culture of consultations and consensus generated geopolitical miracles, some so stealthy that few outside the region have noticed them.