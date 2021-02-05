[In accordance to int'l law] 7th Fleet Destroyer transits Taiwan Strait

7th Fleet Destroyer transits Taiwan Strait Taiwan Strait - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Feb. 4 (local time) in accordance with international law. The

