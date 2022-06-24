What's new

In a significant development Kashmir will be hosting the 2023 meetings of G20

This will be the first major international summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after it was divided into two Union Territories


In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting the 2023 meetings of G20, an influential grouping that brings together the world's major economies, with the Union Territory government on June 23 setting up a five-member high level committee for overall coordination.
This will be the first major international summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile State's special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution was withdrawn and it was divided into two Union Territories in August 2019.
In September last year, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India's Sherpa for the G20. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders’ summit in 2023 for the first time.
According to an official order issued here on Thursday, the Union Territory's housing and urban development department principal secretary will be the chairman of the committee which was formed in response to a June 4 communication from the Ministry of External Affairs.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee…for overall co-ordination of G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K," the order issued by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said. The members of the committee include Commissioner Secretary (Transport), Administrative Secretary (Tourism), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality and Protocol) and Administrative Secretary (Culture).

"Further, principal secretary to the government, housing and urban development department is also nominated as UT level nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements for G-20 meetings in the Union Territory of J&K," the order said.
Prime Minister Modi has been leading India's representation at G20 summits since 2014. India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.

According to the MEA, India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021 till November 30, 2024.
G20 brings together 19 of the world' leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the global population, according to the MEA.
The G20 member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

 
After renovation of Pragati Maidan? I thought it was just a small business meeting, anyways a great news!
 
Pakistan should change its stance on Kashmir now. The world doesn't care about the UN resolutions and we shouldn't either. Just like India we should lay claim on all of Kashmir.
 
Flight of falcon said:
Few explosions and G20 will turn into G Nahin 20.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, even if an indigenously masterminded attack would be spun against Pakistan. The reality is that the world wants Muslims to accept the rape and move on. Rohingya, Palestine, Kashmir etc. Except when it suits their agenda like in Xinjiang. They will break us and remake us into submissive tools to guarantee their hegemony, with phool shapport of Eastern neighbour
 
SabzShaheen said:
Unfortunately, even if an indigenously masterminded attack would be spun against Pakistan. The reality is that the world wants Muslims to accept the rape and move on. Rohingya, Palestine, Kashmir etc. Except when it suits their agenda like in Xinjiang. They will break us and remake us into submissive tools to guarantee their hegemony, with phool shapport of Eastern neighbour
Click to expand...
Any religious based agitations or call for separation will be squatted where ever. Its unfortunate that only Muslims place religion above country, hence the embarrassment.
 
Protest_again said:
Any religious based agitations or call for separation will be squatted where ever. Its unfortunate that only Muslims place religion above country, hence the embarrassment.
Click to expand...

As India turns increasingly hindutva extremist, religious based agitation and calls for separation are inevitable

Their are riots and chaos happening across India at the drop of a hat, riots in Delhi and you think a Muslim majority state like Kashmir can be shoehorned into a communal state like India when their is communal hatred across India?
 
hussain0216 said:
As India turns increasingly hindutva extremist, religious based agitation and calls for separation are inevitable

Their are riots and chaos happening across India at the drop of a hat, riots in Delhi and you think a Muslim majority state like Kashmir can be shoehorned into a communal state like India when their is communal hatred across India?
Click to expand...
India is not against Muslims, it is going against those who wear their religion on their sleeves. However many riots can happen, India is too big to be bogged down economically by closure of few streets of a city. But it will show the strength of the state to the miscreants. India does a much better job than most muslim states in putting forth their views through foreign policy and which is why world still engages with India and not Pakistan.
 
Protest_again said:
India is not against Muslims, it is going against those who wear their religion on their sleeves. However many riots can happen, India is too big to be bogged down economically by closure of few streets of a city. But it will show the strength of the state to the miscreants. India does a much better job than most muslim states in putting forth their views through foreign policy and which is why world still engages with India and not Pakistan.
Click to expand...

India is a hindutva extremist communal cesspit

It's why Muslim homes get targeted by bulldozers and the next day Hindus can riot and burn train's

Things are changing on the ground

Partition is occurring right in front of us

And your trying to force a Muslim majority state in Kashmir to accept Hindus when across India the communities are dividing
 
INS_Vikrant said:
And that would turn Worlds Opinion on Kashmir Insurgency increasingly in favour of India, especially those of attending countries.
Click to expand...

LOL nope, that is India decision as host for 2023 meeting, nothing to do with support to India claimed Kashmir, but I believe many G 20 countries dont like the meeting to be conducted there were security can be a problem.
 
Indos said:
LOL nope, that is India decision as host for 2023 meeting, nothing to do with support to India claimed Kashmir, but I believe many G 20 countries don't like the meeting to be conducted there were security can be a problem.
Click to expand...
Then abstain , its a good political exercise. See where the leaves fall ,as they say.
There this PDF talk and then there is reality.
 
Protest_again said:
Any religious based agitations or call for separation will be squatted where ever. Its unfortunate that only Muslims place religion above country, hence the embarrassment.
Click to expand...

No idea of your affiliation but it's easy for Hindu zealots to plead secularism when in a dominant position. Would they remain happy when subjugated against their will under Muslims?

Tell us, before 1947, what was the definition of the country that people of the subcontinent should pledge allegiance to? The British, Mughals, or various sultanates perhaps? Or were the Marathas the "indigenous" rulers who we should have pledged allegiance to against invading Muslims Mughals 😂

And yes, Muslims are not deluded to swear allegiance to anyone but the One God and whom He wills. What's embarrassing is believing it's perfectly right to oppress another group based on flawed, subjective ideas of statehood which are just a mask for Hindu nationalism.
 

