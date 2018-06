it wasn't that long ago that Israel was falsely accused of killing double-amputee Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh, after months of hateful lies.The evidence indicates that someone on the Gaza side killed him, with his knowledge, presumably because his becoming a "martyr" would help his family financially, as well as the fact that is would be a huge PR victory for Hamas against Israel.The case of medic Razan al Najar sure sounds similar to me.* Israel has no interest in killing a medic.* Hamas has been chomping at the bit for Israel to kill a poster child civilian; they thought that the 8 month old baby they accused of dying from tear gas would fit the bill but reporters messed that story up by asking questions about what happened.* The Gaza riots are primarily a PR exercise meant to focus the world on hating Israel. But the weekly riots have been bringing diminishing returns.* Razan al Najar posted in Facebook her last message : “I am returning and not retreating. Hit me with your bullets. I am not afraid.”* Najar did not attend the riots to provide medical aid to the injured. Her main purpose of attending was to join the protest.