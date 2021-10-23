In a positive development, Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project in Pakistan

24 Oct, 2021

In a positive development, Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project in Pakistan The Chinese firm that had stopped work on the Dasu hydropower project citing “security concerns” has indicated it will resume work soon, it emerged on Sunday.

The Chinese firm that had stopped work on the Dasu hydropower project citing “security concerns” has indicated it will resume work soon, it emerged on Sunday.According to a statement by China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), phase-wise resumption of work will begin on October 25.