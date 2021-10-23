What's new

In a positive development, Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project in Pakistan

In a positive development, Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project in Pakistan
In a positive development, Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project in Pakistan


The Chinese firm that had stopped work on the Dasu hydropower project citing "security concerns" has indicated it will resume work soon, it emerged on Sunday.
According to a statement by China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), phase-wise resumption of work will begin on October 25.
timesofislamabad.com

In a positive development, Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project in Pakistan

The Chinese firm that had stopped work on the Dasu hydropower project citing “security concerns” has indicated it will resume work soon, it emerged on Sunday.
timesofislamabad.com timesofislamabad.com
 
