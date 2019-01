In a pleasant surprise, PIA to save Rs 240 million from Austerity measures



7 Jan, 2019



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is saving more than Rs20 million a month after taking some austerity measures.

The total may mount to Rs 240 million saving annually

Other than that, the airline had given vehicles to its staff members, mostly union leaders, and they used to get fuel reimbursement as well. PIA retrieved 20 vehicles on which fuel worth around Rs500,000 was consumed. The information and communications technology (ICT) is also helping PIA reduce its expenditure.

“This whole calculation comes in at more than Rs20 million,” said the PIA spokesperson while talking to The Express Tribune.