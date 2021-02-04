In a new low, Nepal bans Indians climbers for faking Mt. Everest summit

How liars create the ‘illusion of truth’ Repetition makes a fact seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not. Understanding the "illusion of truth" effect can help you avoid falling victim to this trick.

Indian's are now synonymous with "Repeat aoften enough and itthe". Unfortunately for them they have been getting caught alot lately.Saw a Indian documentary made on it, with regards to Indian politics. Logic is lie confidently for eg if you have a audience of 1000 maybe 200 will cross check the rest 800 will accept and spread the news.