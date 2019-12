As per media report, Afghan officials stopped a Pakistan-bound PIA plane at Kabul Airport on Monday morning. Sources said that the Afghan officials are not allowing the PIA plane to return to Islamabad. “There are 162 passengers on board,” they added.They said that the Afghan officials are not allowing the passengers to disembark from the plane. “The PIA plane was directed to use the small runway,” he added.The sources said that several foreign planes were taking off in routine.“The Pakistan plane is not being allowed to take off from the big runway,” they said.