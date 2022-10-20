What's new

In a hurry? China’s ‘electromagnetic sledge’ cruises at nearly the speed of sound

The world’s most powerful magnetic propulsion system could soon help scientists solve problems holding back ultra high-speed transport, and usher in a new age of maglev trains. Photo: CCTV

China has launched the world’s most powerful magnetic propulsion system, capable of accelerating a carriage to 1030km/h (640mph), just under the speed of sound, state media reported on Thursday.
The “electromagnetic sledge”, built in Jinan, Shandong province by the Institute of Electrical Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Science, will “provide test conditions and support Chinese research in advanced materials, aerospace and ultra high-speed transport,” an article on the Jinan government website said.
Could China’s ‘electromagnetic sledge’ be the next maglev train?

The world’s most powerful magnetic propulsion system just set a speed record, and could help scientists develop ultra high-speed transport.
