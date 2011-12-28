What's new

In a huge shift, India opens channels with Afghan Taliban factions and leaders

In a huge shift, India opens channels with Afghan Taliban factions and leaders

The Indian outreach is largely led by security officials and limited to Taliban factions and leaders that are perceived as being "nationalist" or outside the sphere of influence of Pakistan and Iran.

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 05:39 AM IST

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow in March 2021 (REUTERS)
India has for the first time opened channels of communication with Afghan Taliban factions and leaders, including Mullah Baradar, against the backdrop of the rapid drawdown of US forces from Afghanistan, people with knowledge of the development have said.


The move marks a significant shift from New Delhi’s position of not engaging with the Afghan Taliban in any way and comes at a time when key world powers are veering around to the position that the Taliban will play some part in any future dispensation in Kabul.

The outreach is largely being led by Indian security officials and has been limited to Taliban factions and leaders that are perceived as being “nationalist” or outside the sphere of influence of Pakistan and Iran, one of the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. The outreach has been underway for some months, though it continues to be exploratory in nature, the people said.

In the case of Mullah Baradar, the co-founder of the Afghan Taliban and one of the group’s main negotiators, the first person cited above said messages were exchanged by the two sides though there was no confirmation of a meeting. There have also been conversations with other Taliban factions despite a lack of trust on both sides, the people said.

The outreach to Baradar is significant as he signed the deal with then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in February 2020 that paved the way for the current withdrawal of American troops. Baradar held various posts when the Taliban was in power during 1996-2001. He was captured by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Karachi in February 2010 after he began negotiations with the Hamid Karzai government in Kabul. Baradar was freed by Pakistan in 2018 and became the head of the Taliban office in Doha.

India is the largest regional contributor to Afghanistan's reconstruction and development efforts with pledges of 3 billion but has lagged behind other regional players such as Russia, China and Iran in establishing contacts with the Taliban, largely because of the group's long-standing links with the Pakistani. military establishment. However, the perception that the Taliban is no longer a monolithic organization and some factions may not be completely under the sway of Pakistani generals has gained ground in recent years.


"We have tried the earlier option of not engaging the Taliban and putting all our efforts into the Northern Alliance," said a second person, referring to the united front created by Tajiks and other ethnic groups that was backed by India, Russia and Iran in. its campaign against the former Taliban regime in the late 1990s.

"But there has been a huge shift since then and there are some who think it might be better to have a line of communication with some Taliban leaders," the second person said. The people made it very clear that India’s outreach didn’t include the Haqqani Network or members of the Quetta Shura, who are seen as proxies of the Pakistani military.

There was no formal response from the external affairs ministry on these developments.


The people made it clear the outreach to Taliban leaders was proceeding in parallel with New Delhi's engagement with different segments of the Afghan leadership, including President Ashraf Ghani's government and key leaders such as former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council. for National Reconciliation.

A visit to Kabul last month by joint secretary JP Singh, the external affairs ministry’s point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, was part of the continuing engagement with Afghan leaders. "Singh engaged with various groups and made an assessment of the situation on the ground and got a first-hand sense of things," the first person cited above said.

The people also said sharp differences remained between India’s position on matters such as preserving the gains made in Afghanistan under a democratic system, including the rights of women and minorities, and the Taliban’s insistence on establishing an Islamic emirate. "However, it appears that some Taliban leaders realize that there will need to be some accommodation of India's role in Afghanistan and such an understanding will also fit in with the Taliban's efforts to project themselves as a group that the West can work with," a third person said.


As the latest report by a monitoring committee of the UN Security Council pointed out, the Taliban has not cut its ties with al-Qaeda or foreign groups such as the Haqqani Network, and this continues to be a concern in New Delhi. However, the feeling in the Indian capital is that things are better now than last year, when it appeared that India had very little say in the Afghan peace process driven by the Trump administration.

“There are worries about the pace of the US withdrawal and the general feeling is that it will be completed well before the September 2021 deadline. But the position isn’t as hopeless as last year when it seemed as if India was being kept out of all the crucial discussions, ”the third person said.
 
India never had any enemy against Taleban. TTP spokesperson had clearly said that they don't have any agenda against India and urged India not support any other forces in Afghanistan. India doesn't have that much deep friendship with raliba as they have agaist other groups in Afghanistan but simultaneously India does not have any enemity against Talibans as well.
 
How do you think we get our people released when they are taken hostage in Afghanistan,,how do you think we got out citizens released by isis. We keep our contacts that dsnt mean we support them or host them or provide safe heavens to them
 
Yeah they release your hostages just because you are so handsome and the Afghan Taliban love your masculinity? things like that are always a two-way street, you ask them for some favor they ask you for something in return. India has a long history of supporting elements that harm Pakistan and the region, from the Target Killings in Afghanistan to the streets of Karachi, Your State Sponsor Terrorism in no surprise to any.
 
Common man,you know who started it,we dint have terrorist attacks until Soviets left Afghanistan in 89.why blame us.
 
Kashmiri's are in no way shape or form are Terrorists. If that is what you are hinting towards.
 
LOL too little too late. India has no future in Afghanistan.
LOL don't get ahead of yourself fool. Taliban aren't crazy. They understand and know your Hindutva history. The Taliban have been fighting you and your cronies for a good 20 odd years. You think opening up a few channels will give you an upperhand? LOL You are kinda decades late on your move. This is at best a face saving exercise. A last moment effort to remain relevant.

Just let the Americans move out in September. You were already irrelevant. After September your presence will be erased. China will be provided the most efficient route to Afghanistan and you will be licking your wounds. By the way, if you resort to terror which you most likely will, expect a good deal in return.
 
If Paksitan tomorrow captures delhi, all these indian troll here will say, we never had any enmity with Pakistan..
We always had a contact.
 
hahahahaha poor Indians ..its really amusing to see who is wining the game at the end of the day

More fun is to read some of the comments made by indians here now...one such comment :
"India never had any enemy against Taleban." :D:D @Surya 1
 
LOL Stupid Hindutva breed. Desperate pathetic creatures. The Americans abandoned them. Now they have have lick Taliban boots.
 
