What's new

In a fit, Imported govt Upping The Ante, registration of blasphemy cases against PMIK and Several Others.

imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,974
0
2,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The imported govt showing early signs of cracking and upping the ante by registering blasphemy cases against the the man who fought for the Honor of the Messenger in international forums and against Islamophobia.

They are really hastening their demise by taking these cowardly and dangerous acts.

This is reported by several newspapers inuding this coalition government's unoffici mouthpiece Geo group.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Man tortured and killed in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Replies
10
Views
484
Menthol
Menthol
V
42 blasphemy cases in August; the highest ever in a single month in Pak
Replies
1
Views
288
achhu
A
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Record Achievements of PTI, Imran Khan Govt In Just 3.5 Years -
Replies
3
Views
249
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Vanguard One
Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India
Replies
11
Views
1K
jamahir
jamahir
V
  • Locked
Sunni coalition to demand arrest of Shia clerics in Pakistan
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
forcetrip
forcetrip

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom