The reason Afghanistan is attracting more of attention as compare to Syria is because, the warlords are shifting their priorities to this region. Syrian model can be a startup to think as what is going to happen here. Afghanistan remained a buffer-zone since cold war era and mostly probably US wouldn't loose its influential hub to keep a check over Russia & China as well as Pakistan on the same times. Not to forget that our Nuclear capability is yet another pain for many out there.



A war torn Afghanistan, will definitely going affect Pakistan at first. There is reason for special interest by India in Afghanistan. A regional power block is going to solve solution or may contain the threat within Afghanistan. I see the recent 4 spy Chiefs meeting as a reference to the same. So also, US willing for peace talks in Afghanistan could be another major development though, shifting ISIS to the region which is already in conflict with Taliban, wouldn't let peace to prevail till elimination. Blackwater is already suggesting privatized war in Afghanistan. This region is next after M.E and it is understood though, better regional cooperation, relations among major powers and close cooperation based upon mutual interests can detain it.

