What's new

In a first, rupee crosses 180 mark to the dollar

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,943
-14
8,854
Country
India
Location
India
KARACHI: The rupee crashed to an all-time low against the dollar on Thursday, crossing the 180 threshold in the interbank market.

The local currency fell 0.35pc (or 63 paise) against the US currency to close at Rs180.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

With the fresh slide, the rupee has now lost around 2pc since the beginning of this year. It started the year at 176.51 before recovering to its strongest point of around 174.5 sometime early in February.

Last year, the local currency lost around 11 per cent in the interbank market, starting 2021 at 159.2 and then hitting 176.51 by the close.

The rupee has touched a record low at a time when the country is facing a political interest amid the opposition parties’ plan to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

In the open market on Thursday, the rupee’s buying and closing rates stood at 179.80 and 180.80 against the dollar.

Currency dealers earlier said the demand for greenbacks was high despite falling oil prices on the international market. The dollar gained up to 25 paise against the rupee on Tuesday. Market experts said the dollar would maintain a bullish trend due to high oil prices and a subsequent increase in the import bill.


www.dawn.com

In a first, rupee crosses 180 mark to the dollar

"The dollar will maintain a bullish trend due to high oil prices and a subsequent increase in import bill," market experts say.
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504459683234516993

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504409348734337033
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,867
-2
1,590
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
KARACHI: The rupee crashed to an all-time low against the dollar on Thursday, crossing the 180 threshold in the interbank market.

The local currency fell 0.35pc (or 63 paise) against the US currency to close at Rs180.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

With the fresh slide, the rupee has now lost around 2pc since the beginning of this year. It started the year at 176.51 before recovering to its strongest point of around 174.5 sometime early in February.

Last year, the local currency lost around 11 per cent in the interbank market, starting 2021 at 159.2 and then hitting 176.51 by the close.

The rupee has touched a record low at a time when the country is facing a political interest amid the opposition parties’ plan to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

In the open market on Thursday, the rupee’s buying and closing rates stood at 179.80 and 180.80 against the dollar.

Currency dealers earlier said the demand for greenbacks was high despite falling oil prices on the international market. The dollar gained up to 25 paise against the rupee on Tuesday. Market experts said the dollar would maintain a bullish trend due to high oil prices and a subsequent increase in the import bill.


www.dawn.com

In a first, rupee crosses 180 mark to the dollar

"The dollar will maintain a bullish trend due to high oil prices and a subsequent increase in import bill," market experts say.
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504459683234516993

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504409348734337033
Click to expand...
INR performance in last decade is same
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,638
-2
7,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imagine if remittance goes down at this time due to corruption happening what can be seen on tv
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,649
22
18,793
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Yesterday is the start of The Fed tapering, it is interesting if some one can post whole developing countries currency since the start of 2022 until Today.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US DOLLAR CROSSES RS175 MARK IN INTERBANK MARKET
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US Dollar touches highest level in history against Pakistani rupee
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Currency update: Rupee’s path largely depends on IMF’s sixth review, say dealers
Replies
3
Views
400
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Pakistan Space Agency
Flight to the dollar and the new shape of currency supports
Replies
2
Views
321
Flight of falcon
F
Norwegian
Rupee hits one-year low against dollar
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
jedijedi
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom