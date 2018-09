I once saw a tv program and this by the way was in 90s where in UK they showed prepaid meters for electricity. It had some sort of strip that you take out from the meter, go to your nearest store, he than swaps it and tells you the amount, you pay and come back and install the strip. Some one from UK can better explain but the point i brought this up is to show how backwards we are really when compared to the rest of the world. Prepaid meters should had been installed ages ago. Plus the excessive burden of meter reader and their corruption can also be saved. Here we had a meter reader as opposition leader of the house.

