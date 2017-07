In a First, J&K Police Arrest Non-Kashmiri Hindu Working as LeT Militant



“There are lakhs of people who come to work in Kashmir from states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as daily wage labourers, masons etc. With Sharma’s arrest now we’re going to begin identification of each outside person in the state,” said a senior police officer



At this point it isn’t clear how Sharma, who has been found involved in a number of cases - killing of police officers, attacks on army convoys, weapon snatchings, bank robberies and arranging funds for LeT’s South Kashmir division - came to join militancy. But police officers say they’re making significant advancements in the case