In a first, more postgrads than undergrads are set to graduate in Beijing this year, Across China, a record high of 11.6 million expected to graduate

In a first, more postgrads than undergrads are set to graduate in Beijing this year​

  • City’s universities have expanded graduate admissions and more students are seeking higher degrees due to difficulty finding work, expert says
  • Across China, a record high of 11.6 million people are expected to graduate from university in 2023, according to education official

Published: 8:30pm, 20 Mar, 2023

For the first time, more PhD and master’s students are set to graduate in Beijing this year than undergraduates, according to an education official.

Su Xiuli, deputy head of a careers guidance centre affiliated with the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, also said that around 285,000 students were expected to graduate from universities in the Chinese capital this year.

She made the remarks in an interview with state newspaper The Beijing News on Saturday.

Su said that across the nation, the number of university graduates was expected to reach 11.6 million in 2023 – a record high.

She also said the proportion of graduates from Beijing universities going abroad had significantly fallen between 2020 and 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the number of Chinese students returning from overseas for work had gone up in that period.

“The employment situation for this year’s [graduates] is still very tough,” Su was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of Education has forecast that 11.58 million students will graduate from China’s colleges and universities this year, more than 800,000 more than in 2022, an all-time high. If you add in the nearly 1 million students returning from overseas, the total number of fresh graduates this year could surpass 12.5 million — putting significant pressure on the job market.
 

