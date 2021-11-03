In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy, Iran siezed US oil tanker

برخورد قاطع سپاه با ناو جنگی آمریکا در آب‌های جنوبی ایران اخیرا در پی رفتار غیر حرفه‌ای ناو جنگی آمریکا در آب‌های جنوبی کشور، قایق‌های تندروی سپاه پاسداران واکنشی قاطع نشان داده که پس از این ماجرا ناو آمریکایی صحنه را ترک می‌کند.

In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy (sea pirates), Iran seized US oil tanker in Oman sea.According to the news which was published today, US navy had seized an oil tanker in Oman sea which was carrying the Iranian oil, then they transferred the oil to another tanker and was transfering it to US (like previous time).Yet this time, in a heliborne operation, IRGC deployed it's special forces on the ship and took the control and sailed it toward Iranian waters. then US warships and helicopters tried to intercept this ship but were repelled by the IRGC navy, then US navy tried to block this ship's path with a much bigger fleet which failed again. this ship is in Iranian waters now.