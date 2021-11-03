In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy, Iran seized US oil tanker

In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy (sea pirates), Iran seized US oil tanker in Oman sea.
According to the news which was published today, US navy had seized an oil tanker in Oman sea which was carrying the Iranian oil, they had transfered the oil to another tanker and were moving it to US (like previous time).
Yet this time, in a heliborne operation, IRGC deployed it's special forces on the deck of the US ship and and took the control and sailed it toward Iranian waters. then US warships and helicopters tried to intercept this ship but were repelled by the IRGC navy, then US navy tried to block this ship's path with a much bigger fleet which failed again. this ship is in Iranian waters now.
Update:
Earlier report were ambiguous and some media reported that Iran had foiled the stealing and saved own ship, but IRGC statement confirmed that they had seized the US ship which was carrying the stolen Iranian oil, right in front of the their eyes.
what a humiliation!!!
IRGC statement:
update 2:
IRGC published footage of the operation:
برخورد قاطع سپاه با ناو جنگی آمریکا در آبهای جنوبی ایران
اخیرا در پی رفتار غیر حرفهای ناو جنگی آمریکا در آبهای جنوبی کشور، قایقهای تندروی سپاه پاسداران واکنشی قاطع نشان داده که پس از این ماجرا ناو آمریکایی صحنه را ترک میکند.
www.mashreghnews.ir
انتشار اولین تصاویر عملیات برخورد نیروی دریایی سپاه با ناوهای آمریکایی +فیلم
تصاویر مربوط به عملیات برخورد نیروی دریایی سپاه با ناوهای آمریکایی و شکست سرقت دریایی نفت ایران در دریای عمان برای نخستین بار منتشر شد.
www.mashreghnews.ir
