In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy, Iran seized US oil tanker

In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy (sea pirates), Iran seized US oil tanker in Oman sea.

According to the news which was published today, US navy had seized an oil tanker in Oman sea which was carrying the Iranian oil, they had transfered the oil to another tanker and were moving it to US (like previous time).

Yet this time, in a heliborne operation, IRGC deployed it's special forces on the deck of the US ship and and took the control and sailed it toward Iranian waters. then US warships and helicopters tried to intercept this ship but were repelled by the IRGC navy, then US navy tried to block this ship's path with a much bigger fleet which failed again. this ship is in Iranian waters now.

www.mashreghnews.ir

برخورد قاطع سپاه با ناو جنگی آمریکا در آب‌های جنوبی ایران

اخیرا در پی رفتار غیر حرفه‌ای ناو جنگی آمریکا در آب‌های جنوبی کشور، قایق‌های تندروی سپاه پاسداران واکنشی قاطع نشان داده که پس از این ماجرا ناو آمریکایی صحنه را ترک می‌کند.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir






Update:
Earlier report were ambiguous and some media reported that Iran had foiled the stealing and saved own ship, but IRGC statement confirmed that they had seized the US ship which was carrying the stolen Iranian oil, right in front of the their eyes.
what a humiliation!!!

IRGC statement:
www.sepahnews.com

پایگاه خبری سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی - روابط عمومی کل سپاه در اطلاعیه ای تشریح کرد: جزئیات برخورد نیروی دریایی سپاه با ناو‌های امریکایی / شکست سرقت دریایی نفت ایران در دریای عمان

سپاه نیوز ؛ روابط عمومی کل سپاه در اطلاعیه ای از اقدام به موقع و مقتدرانه جان برکفان دلاور نیروی دریایی سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی در شکست عملیات سرق...
www.sepahnews.com www.sepahnews.com



update 2:
IRGC published footage of the operation:
www.mashreghnews.ir

انتشار اولین تصاویر عملیات برخورد نیروی دریایی سپاه با ناوهای آمریکایی +فیلم

تصاویر مربوط به عملیات برخورد نیروی دریایی سپاه با ناوهای آمریکایی و شکست سرقت دریایی نفت ایران در دریای عمان برای نخستین بار منتشر شد.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
 
I personally believe Iran & Turkey must become a formidable nuclear power. I know Eyran already is just a couple screws away but should declare.

Then see the foaming at mouth and heart attacks in the west...
 
How do the Americans get away with this sort of day time robbery?

www.justice.gov

Largest U.S. Seizure of Iranian Fuel from Four Tankers

The Justice Department today announced the successful disruption of a multimillion dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization that was bound for Venezuela. These actions represent the government’s largest-ever seizure of fuel...
www.justice.gov www.justice.gov
 
report is ambiguous, it's not clear whether IRGC recaptured the tanker before transferring its cargo to another vessel, or Iran had captured the other vessel carrying Iranian oil.

nonetheless, the footage will be published soon.
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
How do the Americans get away with this sort of day time robbery?

www.justice.gov

Largest U.S. Seizure of Iranian Fuel from Four Tankers

The Justice Department today announced the successful disruption of a multimillion dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization that was bound for Venezuela. These actions represent the government’s largest-ever seizure of fuel...
www.justice.gov www.justice.gov
It's the jungle rule, Americans respect the laws as long as it's in their favor.

In that time, Iran's pro-west reformist government said the ships were not Iranian and they had received the money already. but now a revolutionary government is in place, no more neglect.
 
This is a developing incident but by all accounts seems like a humiliating US losers failure as usual. According to Farsi media (Mehr, Fars and Tasnim) and regional accounts, the US pirates were trying to steal oil from a large Iranian tanker about 120 nautical miles in the Sea of Oman. The Sepah heliborne special forces landed on the tanker and took over and were soon joined by several Sepah fast attack missile boats and the US pirates backed off and did not want to start a shooting war. The tanker is now in safe Iranian hands in the Persian Gulf waters. Several US losers helicopters and destroyers were involved but ended up with total humiliation. Iran will show videos of the incident soon.
Iran says foiled US navy’s attempt to seize tanker in Sea of Oman
Iranian state TV describes the incident as a failed attempt to ‘steal’ oil
Iran's state TV said U.S. forces used helicopters and warships to try to block a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman. Iran's English-Language Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters.

Giving details of the reported incident, Press TV said the elite Guards had reacted "promptly" when the Iranian oil tanker was detained in the Sea of Oman.

"Members of the Guards naval forces carried out a heliborne operation on the detained tanker's deck, gained control of the vessel, and directed it back toward Iran's territorial waters," the television reported.

www.reuters.com

Iran says it blocks U.S. attempt to confiscate oil in Sea of Oman

Iran's Revolutionary Guards thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, saying the incident took place recently.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com



TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy reclaimed a cargo of oil that American military forces had stolen from an Iranian tanker in the Sea of Oman.
The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting announced on Wednesday that the IRGC Navy forces have thwarted a pirate operation and theft of Iranian oil by the Americans.
The US forces reportedly confiscated an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman that was carrying Iranian exported oil, transferred the oil cargo to another tanker, and moved the ship towards an unknown destination.
In the meantime, the IRGC naval forces carried out a heliborne operation above the tanker’s deck, took control of the vessel, and steered it towards Iran’s territorial waters, the report said.
Afterwards, the US forces chased the oil tanker with several helicopters and warships, but their attempt ended in failure after the IRGC’s decisive and firm action.
The American forces once again tried to block the oil tanker’s path with more forces and additional warships, but their attempt ended in failure again.
The oil tanker is reportedly in Iran’s territorial waters at present, the report added.


IRGC Navy Foils US Attempt at Oil Theft

Sepah Navy Special Force - Wikiwand440 × 754

IRGC Navy Foils US Attempt at Oil Theft - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy reclaimed a cargo of oil that American military forces had stolen from an Iranian tanker in the Sea of Oman.
www.tasnimnews.com www.tasnimnews.com


On November 3rd, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) thwarted an alleged attempt by the United States to intercept and seize an oil tanker.


The vessel is reportedly back in Iranian territorial waters.


#IRGC foils US attempt to seize #Iranian oil tanker in Sea of Oman https://t.co/4QRHSMYGjc pic.twitter.com/xcxHnQSiZr
— Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) November 3, 2021
Click to expand...



The US military confiscated the Iranian tanker loaded with crude oil in the Sea of Oman, which connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, and intended to unload its shipment to another tanker and direct it to an unknown destination.


The IRGC Navy reacted promptly and carried out a heliborne operation on the “stolen” ship’s deck, gained control of the vessel, and directed it back toward Iran’s territorial.


Then the American forces pursued the tanker by helicopters and warships but failed to capture it.


The Mehr News Agency said Iranian rapid-response speedboats had overwhelmed the American forces, and that footage would be published shortly. It reported that the US had tried to block the movement of the tanker by placing warships in its way.


The US barred Iranian oil exports as part of the crippling series of sanctions it imposed on Tehran following former president Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear pact, which put constraints on Iran’s atomic ambitions. The US also threatened to sanction any country that purchased Iranian oil.


Iran has vowed to continue exporting oil despite the sanctions. On a number of occasions, the US has successfully intercepted and seized vessels carrying Iranian oil.


Just two days earlier, Iran’s Navy reportedly thwarted an attempted “pirate attack” on an oil tanker sailing for the Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen and past the Red Sea, according to Iranian media reports.


The report claimed the pirates tried to hijack the vessel but were scared off by the warning shots, which is in line with many attempted pirate attacks.


This is not the only reported instance of Iranian naval forces repelling pirate attacks on their ships in the region. In mid-October, state television reported that five pirate ships attacked two oil tankers, but were scared away by Iranian forces.



southfront.org

Tehran's IRGC Thwarted U.S. Attempt To Seize Iranian Oil Tanker: Reports

On November 3rd, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) thwarted an alleged attempt by the United States to intercept and...
southfront.org southfront.org
 
if it was up to me I'd have confiscated the second tanker as accessory in piracy and put its captain and officers on trial
that would have shown the world that there is no benefit in being an accessory in us piracy.
 
Shapur Zol Aktaf said:
Last scenario gives us more pleasure.
Your wish was granted. Iran had seized the second vessel of US which was carrying the stolen oil.

www.mashreghnews.ir

اطلاعیه سپاه درباره جزئیات برخورد با ناوهای آمریکایی

روابط عمومی کل سپاه در اطلاعیه ای اقدام مقتدرانه جان برکفان دلاور نیروی دریایی سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی در شکست عملیات سرقت دریایی نفت ایران توسط نیروی دریایی ارتش تروریست امریکا را تشریح کرد.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
nang2 said:
Isn't this smuggling?
Not if the destination isn't US! and certainly seizing another country's ship in international waters is piracy.
 
mohsen said:
Not if the destination isn't US! and certainly seizing another country's ship in international waters is piracy.
The OP says "move it to US". Besides, US considers itself world police. So, for them, it is policing, not piracy. By the way, two centuries ago, both US and British navies also intercepted slave ships in international waters. I guess that is piracy to you, too.
 
nang2 said:
The OP says "move it to US". Besides, US considers itself world police. So, for them, it is policing, not piracy. By the way, two centuries ago, both US and British navies also intercepted slave ships in international waters. I guess that is piracy to you, too.
They can consider themselves whatever they want, it has no legal basis and we will take care of our sovereignty.

US is the same country which razed the native Americans and had legal slavery till about one century ago, had official discrimination of black people till few decades ago and unofficial discrimination to this very day.
but yeah, they claim lots of things!
 
mohsen said:
They can consider themselves whatever they want, it has no legal bases and we will take care of our sovereignty.
Sure. Violating sovereignty would be the right phrase to use. Iranians have every right to defend it. But how is seizing US oil tanker a violation of Iranian sovereignty? Is US oil tanker an Iranian territory? If not, isn't this a violation of US sovereignty by Iran?
 
