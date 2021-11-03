In a face to face encounter between IRGC navy and US navy, Iran seized US oil tanker

Iran says foiled US navy’s attempt to seize tanker in Sea of Oman

Iran says it blocks U.S. attempt to confiscate oil in Sea of Oman Iran's Revolutionary Guards thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, saying the incident took place recently.

This is a developing incident but by all accounts seems like a humiliating US losers failure as usual. According to Farsi media (Mehr, Fars and Tasnim) and regional accounts, the US pirates were trying to steal oil from a large Iranian tanker about 120 nautical miles in the Sea of Oman. The Sepah heliborne special forces landed on the tanker and took over and were soon joined by several Sepah fast attack missile boats and the US pirates backed off and did not want to start a shooting war. The tanker is now in safe Iranian hands in the Persian Gulf waters. Several US losers helicopters and destroyers were involved but ended up with total humiliation. Iran will show videos of the incident soon.Iranian state TV describes the incident as a failed attempt to ‘steal’ oilIran's state TV said U.S. forces used helicopters and warships to try to block a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman. Iran's English-Language Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters.Giving details of the reported incident, Press TV said the elite Guards had reacted "promptly" when the Iranian oil tanker was detained in the Sea of Oman."Members of the Guards naval forces carried out a heliborne operation on the detained tanker's deck, gained control of the vessel, and directed it back toward Iran's territorial waters," the television reported.The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting announced on Wednesday that the IRGC Navy forces have thwarted a pirate operation and theft of Iranian oil by the Americans.The US forces reportedly confiscated an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman that was carrying Iranian exported oil, transferred the oil cargo to another tanker, and moved the ship towards an unknown destination.In the meantime, the IRGC naval forces carried out a heliborne operation above the tanker’s deck, took control of the vessel, and steered it towards Iran’s territorial waters, the report said.Afterwards, the US forces chased the oil tanker with several helicopters and warships, but their attempt ended in failure after the IRGC’s decisive and firm action.The American forces once again tried to block the oil tanker’s path with more forces and additional warships, but their attempt ended in failure again.The oil tanker is reportedly in Iran’s territorial waters at present, the report added.The vessel is reportedly back in Iranian territorial waters.The US military confiscated the Iranian tanker loaded with crude oil in the Sea of Oman, which connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, and intended to unload its shipment to another tanker and direct it to an unknown destination.The IRGC Navy reacted promptly and carried out a heliborne operation on the “stolen” ship’s deck, gained control of the vessel, and directed it back toward Iran’s territorial.Then the American forces pursued the tanker by helicopters and warships but failed to capture it.The US barred Iranian oil exports as part of the crippling series of sanctions it imposed on Tehran following former president Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear pact, which put constraints on Iran’s atomic ambitions. The US also threatened to sanction any country that purchased Iranian oil.Iran has vowed to continue exporting oil despite the sanctions. On a number of occasions, the US has successfully intercepted and seized vessels carrying Iranian oil.Just two days earlier, Iran’s Navy reportedly thwarted an attempted “pirate attack” on an oil tanker sailing for the Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen and past the Red Sea, according to Iranian media reports.The report claimed the pirates tried to hijack the vessel but were scared off by the warning shots, which is in line with many attempted pirate attacks.This is not the only reported instance of Iranian naval forces repelling pirate attacks on their ships in the region. In mid-October, state television reported that five pirate ships attacked two oil tankers, but were scared away by Iranian forces.