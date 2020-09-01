In 5 points: Here are the sanctions that have been reimposed on Iran

(CNN) -The US State Department published a statement explaining the sanctions imposed on Iran, and they were as follows:1- President Trump issues a new Executive Order targeting conventional arms transfers related to Iran. The UN arms embargo on Iran has now been re-imposed indefinitely and we will ensure that it continues until Iran changes its behavior. The new executive order gives us the tools to hold to account actors seeking to evade embargoes.2- Inclusion of the US State Department of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the logistical operations of the Iranian armed forces as well as the Defense Industries Organization and its director Mehrdad Moral Kotobji, as well as the illegal dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, in the list of sanctions for activities related to conventional weapons under the new executive order on Iranian conventional weapons.3- The inclusion of six individuals and three entities linked to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEO) in the sanctions list of the State and Treasury Ministries under Executive Order No. 13382 (Pamphlets of Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Supporters). This measure includes one individual and one entity who were re-listed on the United Nations sanctions list that was reinstated on September 19, 2020.4- Adding five individuals associated with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to the US Department of Commerce entities' sanctions list, which will impose export control restrictions on these individuals.5- The US Treasury Department's inclusion of three individuals and four entities associated with the Iranian liquid fuel ballistic missile organization, the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group, in the sanctions list according to Executive Order No. 13382 and updates to the current sanctions information for two individuals from the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group previously included in the sanctions list according to the order Executive No. 13382.