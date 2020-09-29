beijingwalker
In 40 years, China planted about 7.88 million hectares of windbreak trees and managed 36,000 square kilometers of desertified land. How did China get there? Check the video for answer.
The natural desertation process had been reversed in China, and forestation process is gaining speed year on year.
