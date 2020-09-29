What's new

In 40 years, China planted about 7.88 million hectares of windbreak trees

In 40 years, China planted about 7.88 million hectares of windbreak trees
In 40 years, China planted about 7.88 million hectares of windbreak trees and managed 36,000 square kilometers of desertified land. How did China get there? Check the video for answer.

The natural desertation process had been reversed in China, and forestation process is gaining speed year on year.
 
Pakistan can learn a lot from China. There is a crucial need for Pakistan to not only plant more trees, but more importantly, to sustain their growth and consequentially enable reforestation of the country.

Pakistan ought to work with China to chart out planning to plant trees and irrigate the Province of Baluchistan. The latter is the largest province of Pakistan, the least populated and there is an enormous advantage to Pakistan, when we are able to irrigate and reforest Baluchistan to make it another Punjab.

Just imagine, two thirds of Pakistan irrigated, forested and proportionate population distribution throughout the country. The implications of such an endeavor would having a lasting effect for the next 100 years.
 
