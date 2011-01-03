What's new

In 40 years, China planted about 7.88 million hectares of windbreak trees

In 40 years, China planted about 7.88 million hectares of windbreak trees

In 40 years, China planted about 7.88 million hectares of windbreak trees and managed 36,000 square kilometers of desertified land. How did China get there? Check the video for answer.

 
Many Chinese citizens retired to desert area and spend the remaining years of their lives planting trees with the goal of creating a better enviornment for the future generations, hats off to them.
 
