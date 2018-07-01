In 2023, two more Borei-A submarines will be built for the Navy

Two Project 955A Borei-A strategic missile submarine cruisers will be laid down at Sevmash in 2023. The military-industrial complex reported this on Saturday, citing a source. TASS…
According to the news agency, a corresponding contract should be signed in the coming year. Nuclear submarines will be built as part of the State Armament Program until 2027. They will become the eleventh and twelfth Borei-class submarine cruisers.
In the meantime, the Russian Navy has three base Project 955 submarines in combat – Yuri Dolgoruky, Vladimir Monomakh and Alexander Nevsky. Two submarines belong to the upgraded project 955A. These are “Prince Vladimir” and “Prince Oleg”. Five more submarines with the letter “A” – “Emperor Alexander III”, “Prince Pozharsky”, “Generalissimo Suvorov”, “Dmitry Donskoy” and “Prince Potemkin” – are now being built.
According to information from open sources, in contrast to the basic version of the Boreyev, they have less noise, better maneuverability, increased ability to hold at depth and have a more advanced airborne weapon control system. The very arsenal of “Borei” is very impressive. In addition to 6 torpedo tubes of 533 mm caliber, each such boat is equipped with torpedo missiles and an anti-aircraft missile system.
But the main strike weapon of the submarines, of course, is the sea “Bulava” – there are 16 of them on the boat. There have been reports in the media that the three-stage solid-propellant missile carries six individually guided warheads. At a distance of about 10 thousand km. “Bulava” can hit a target with a probable deviation from it by only 120-350 meters. Considering that a naval missile is a nuclear warhead, this is quite a bit.
