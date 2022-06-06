In 2022, the history of 1977 is going to repeat itself.

The events of 1977 are unfolding again in 2022 and how the US is still invading our system and filling our sphere of influence; however, this time the US is facing highly educated people and the script being followed by establishment for the operation regime change is not go smoothly as it did in our 70 years of history. This tweets thread is very long, but each reading reveals all the truth about what is happening to the current situation with IK. It has been adopted from the events from the book.