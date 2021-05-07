In 2020, 7 out of 10 of the busiest airports in the world were in China, Guangzhou finally topples Atlanta to become #1 busiest airport in the world

TruthSeeker said: Yes! China's "busy" airports were the primary means by which the CCP distributed its Covid-19 Wuhan virus to the rest of the world. Congratulations, China! Click to expand...

You conveniently ignore the fact that there was a period of several weeks when numerous airports and train stations in China were completely shut down to all planes domestic and International to reduce spread of C19, something which has still not happened in the rest of the world. China took the most aggressive steps to combat C19 transmission via travel of any country while the rest of the west is content to let it spread without shutting down any of their airports or train stations.