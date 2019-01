private enterprises

and the product orders have been discharged five years later.

Lv Zhengfeng, head of a company in Yantai, Shandong: (Globally, every year) has a market share of about 500 million, which we have already obtained and is stable.

According to customs statistics, in 2018, the import and export of private enterprises in China was 12.1 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%, of which exports were 7.87 trillion yuan, up 10.4% year-on-year, and imports were 4.23 trillion yuan, up 18.1% year-on-year.