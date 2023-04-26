What's new

In 2014, Ukraine withdrew from<Alma-Ata Protocol>. The Ukrainian war should belong to the Soviet civil war rather than the war of aggression.

<Alma-Ata Protocol> is the legal basis for former Soviet Union member states to declare their separation from the Soviet Union and mutually confirm their territories.

In 2014, Ukraine withdrew. This means that Ukraine has abandoned the declaration of secession from the Soviet Union, and it remains a part of the Soviet Union. And the territorial agreement between it and Russia has also been voluntarily abandoned and invalidated by the Ukrainian govt.

In that case, the Ukrainian war has become a civil war among Soviet members.
 

