In 2005 Karachi mayor made a budget of Rs 43 billion, in 2020 the Mayor announced Rs 25 billion budget

World Mayor: Niamthullah Khan - Mayor of Karachi 2005 Niamthullah Khan, Mayor (Nazim) of Karachi, short-listed for World Mayor 2005

After studying history of local government of Karachi, i came to realize how the city was getting punished severely by its various enemies.During Zia ul Haq Karachi mayor Abdul sattar Afghani fought very hard to get motor vehicle tax and property tax collection allocated to karachi local government, and in return he was arrested and entire Karachi local government was dismissed for conducting such a protest and an administrator was installed. He had refused to conduct road construction and manitenance in the absence of motor tax collection.in 1992 during operation clean-up Karachi mayor was again dismissed and administrator was installed by the PMLN and we all know what happened to the condition of the city, despite the promises made for a 1994 election, the administrators kept ruling till PMLN government was dismissed and mayors were elected in 2001.During musharraf's era local government some important tax collection authority was given to the karachi mayor includnig property tax, this substantially increased the funding of karachi and its condition started changing and according to Naimatulah khan, he doubled Karachi's revenue in just few years from 20 billion in his first year to 43 billion in his last year (2004-2005) just using Karachi's local taxes which didn't include Karachi rights to taxes collect by the federal government or provincial government.Musharraf prepared a Karachi package through the federal earings from karachi such as KPT etc, this plan was implemented in consultation with the local governments of Karachi which produced a result never before seen in the cityIn 2020, the KMC budget remained Rs. 25 billion after 15 years (population in the mean time must have more than doubled and the resources as well). The 80% of KMC budget was allocated by Sindh government's funding and Karachi didn't have any authority to collect its own local taxes and hence make its own budget. So in short Karachi's local taxes are collected by sindh government which doesnt end up in Karachi but some where else.Karachi package announced by Musharraf was implemented through its local government, so there was a lot of development during Musharraf's era . These packages are made using the earning of KPT and other federal bodies located at Karachi. But during PTI's era, they are trying to implement some 1.1 trillion package in collaboration with the sindh government, they have done that when karachi mayor has completed his term (they didn't bother announcing any package in two years ago when the mayor was around and no hope of local government election in the coming period) and administrator has been installed by the PPP who is also powerless and acorrding to PTI's own MPA represents zardari clan.In 1983 Karachi mayor Abdul Sattar Afghani created Water board as a mayor it came under the KMC, but some how the water board ended up in PPP's sindh government when a new mayor was elected in 2016.regards