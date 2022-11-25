In 2002, Narendra Modi taught a lesson to ‘anti-social elements’ in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

There is no sense in rehashing this again and again. 20 years have passed. People have died. People have grown up. New generations have been born and learned to live together. I mean I can understand the need felt by Pakistanis, Indian Muslims, Leftists, Congressis, urban naxals, tukde tukde gang, Owaisi types, etc to rake it up again and again. Eventually it will become to India what Bangladesh became to you guys. A part of history everyone wants to forget about, has forgotten about, and moved on.