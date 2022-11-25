What's new

In 2002, Narendra Modi taught a lesson to ‘anti-social elements’ in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
28,931
9
30,152
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

In 2002, Narendra Modi taught a lesson to ‘anti-social elements’ in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

Scroll Staff Published November 25, 2022 Updated about an hour ago




4
<p>This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters</p>

This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters
LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that as chief minister of Gujarat in 2002, Narendra Modi had taught a lesson to “anti-social elements”.
“They tried to create a problem for [Prime Minister] Narendra Bhai [Modi], but he taught them such a lesson that they have not dared to do anything till 2022,” Shah said, while addressing an election rally in Mahudha town of Kheda district. “The BJP government has established peace in Gujarat.”
Large-scale communal violence had erupted in Gujarat in February and March 2002 after the burning of a train coach carrying Hindu devotees in Godhra. Official figures say the riots resulted in the deaths of 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus.
In a video of the Mahudha rally, Shah makes the comment in Gujarati about the 2002 violence after the 16 minute 25 second-mark.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596032770404278272

At the rally, Shah also alleged that the Congress incited voters of different religions and castes to clash among each other to bolster its electoral prospects
“During the Congress rule in Gujarat [before 1995], communal riots were rampant,” Shah claimed, according to PTI. “Through such riots, Congress had strengthened its vote bank and did injustice to a large section of the society.”
Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 while the results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
This story was originally published on Scroll.in and has been reproduced here with permission.
 
L

langda khan

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2022
102
-1
74
Country
India
Location
India
There is no sense in rehashing this again and again. 20 years have passed. People have died. People have grown up. New generations have been born and learned to live together. I mean I can understand the need felt by Pakistanis, Indian Muslims, Leftists, Congressis, urban naxals, tukde tukde gang, Owaisi types, etc to rake it up again and again. Eventually it will become to India what Bangladesh became to you guys. A part of history everyone wants to forget about, has forgotten about, and moved on.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
How Gujarat 2002 Turned India Into a Nation of Pathological Liars
Replies
1
Views
575
Turingsage
Turingsage
D
Teesta Setalvad Arrest: Zakia Jafri's Case is Reminder of How the Guilty of Gujarat 2002 riots Subverted Law
Replies
0
Views
346
Drizzt
D
Pakistani Fighter
Eleven Hindu men convicted of gang-rape of pregnant Muslim woman in 2002 riots go free
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Cheepek
Cheepek
Ghessan
Gujrat Riots 2002: Rapists Sentenced To Life Are Now Free
Replies
2
Views
310
PDF
PDF
D
Gujarat Police, Supreme Court Criticised for Teesta Setalvad's Arrest
Replies
0
Views
240
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom