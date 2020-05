In 1962, inspite of having Western Arms ,Ammunition and Support, India was defeated by China on a massive scale and ended up losing 43,000 square kilometres of its held territory. With most of the Indian forces tied up towards China, Pakistan had a golden chance to LIBERATE Kashmir. Unfortunately our top leadership was made to believe that the US will help to us to resolve the Kashmir issue. Till to date from Kennedy to Trump US has just given us lollipops.





Moving forward have we learned anything from our past mistakes ,are we ready to confront India decisively and are the current hostile Chinese deployments a prelude to another GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!

We have four months left before the winter, to make up our minds. It will be even better that every thing is going as planned between Pakistan and China!. With India Fragmented deep down and the Kashmiris more determined than ever. This maybe the ULTIMATE CHANCE we waited for nearly Sixty years!!!

Click to expand...