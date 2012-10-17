What's new

In 1962 Mao Zedong said the war with India would guarantee 50 years peace at the China-India border

Mao was right. But unfortunately the 50 years China-India war dividend has been run out. We need another war with India to keep Indians silent for another 50 years.

Indians said they adopted pre-empted actions to prevent Chinese invasion. Which amazed me. What does "pre-empted actions" mean? Similar words can only be heard from US in the Iraq war. Can you Indians directly say you initiatively intruded in Chinese territory again?

Thank God it was China who won the border war in 1962, how bad the situation would be if the paranoid Indians won the war? 58 years after the defeat, Indians are using the words game to cover their aggressiveness and dishonesty. They used pre-empted actions to prevent Chinese invasion.

All facts have proven that Indians can not compete with Chinese in almost every field. You name it. Be it government efficience and mobilization ability(See how different the results are in the covid-19 war between the two countries), work ethic, education, intelligence, dicipline. Why Indians have the illusion that they have chance to win a war to China? Isn't the war capability is combination of above factors? If India loses score to China in every item, how could you win a sum up?
 
