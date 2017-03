In 13 Pics This Assam Man Tells How The Militants Who Killed His Father Became Part Of Ruling BJP

#1 My father was brutally murdered by militants of NE India in 2007.

#2 The militants took up arms and were fighting against India!

#3 Not just my father, but HUNDREDS of innocent Indians have been killed by these anti-nationals in the last 15 years.

#4 I have never asked for a government job or financial help after my father’s death.

#5 But after the militants surrendered, Indian govt gave them crores of money.

#6 With the money, they bought cars, properties and set up businesses and funded their political campaigns.

#7 Now they have joined BJP and are the RULERS of my district, Dima Hasao in Assam.

#8 Can you please explain this to me BJP and ABVP?

#9 My family members, relatives, friends, people of my land are afraid to speak up against your party and its powerful members.

#10 They will see this post and most likely ask me to remove it ASAP.

#11 The ‘media’ will not help this post go viral because I’m NOT from Kashmir/DU or a Muslim/Dalit.

#12 But I’m NOT afraid.

#13 **** THAT SHIT! – Nucleya