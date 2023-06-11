Imran’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah over ‘botched’ land deal FIR says Dr Uzma Khan bought 5,261 kanals in Nawan Kot area of Layyah at a cost of Rs130m.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against a sister and brother-in-law of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan for buying 5,261 kanals of expensive land in the Layyah district at cheap rates through fraud.The ACE Layyah circle prepared a report before registering the case against Dr Uzma Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, and her husband Ahad Majeed.According to the first information report (FIR), Dr Uzma Khan had bought 5,261 kanals in the Nawan Kot area of Layyah at a cost of Rs130m through fraud and political pressure while the land’s actual price was Rs6 billion.Dr Uzma Khan shared registration of the land with her husband, Ahad Majeed. The land was bought near the Greater Thal Canal project.The FIR said the local people did not know about the project while the information was available with Dr Uzma Khan and she wanted to take undue benefit from the deal.The ACE official disclosed that 500 kanals were snatched from the local people and they were forced by the district administration to leave the land, which was illegal.Ghulam Asghar Patwari did fake mutations of 2,000 kanals.The ACE registered the case against Dr Uzma Khan, Ahad Majeed, and patwari Ghulam Asghar.