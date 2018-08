Imran’s PM oath-taking on Aug 18, three former Indian cricketers invited



Interestingly, Chaudhry said that Khan would not stay at the PM House or Punjab House in Islamabad.



"Imran, being the prime minister, will stay at the ministers' enclave, however, he may to stay at the Punjab House for a few days because of repair of the house," he explained.



A couple of days ago, PTI leader Naeemul Haque had said that Khan would reside at the chief minister's annexe at Punjab House, after taking oath as premier.



In his first speech after PTI emerged victorious in the July 25 polls, Imran had said he was likely to turn the Prime Minister House into an educational institute.



"Our government will decide what we will do with the PM House. We want to turn it into an educational or public institution," he had said.



Alongside Chaudhry was Senator Faisal Javed who told said that three former Indian cricketers had been invited to Imran's oath-taking ceremony.





"Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited," he said, adding that Pakistan cricket team had also been invited to the ceremony.



Members of Imran Khan's 1992 World Cup winning team have also been invited to attend the ceremony.



President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned a session of the National Assembly on August 13 during which newly-elected members will take oath of their office.