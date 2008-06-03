Imran’s planned speech in Lankan parliament cancelled

PM is scheduled to visit Colombo on a two-day trip from 22nd Click to expand...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's planned address to the Sri Lankan parliament, during his upcoming visit to the island country, has been cancelled.Mr Khan is scheduled to travel to Colombo on a two-day trip from Feb 22.Besides his meetings with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and attending an investors' conference, he was to address the Sri Lankan parliament on Feb 24.Sri Lanka's dailyquoted Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage as having said that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had requested for cancellation on the pretext of Covid-19.It was expected that Mr Khan would raise the Kashmir issue during his speech, which could have upset Delhi. Similarly, giving opportunity to the Pakistani prime minister, Express newspaper said, could have been implied as giving Mr Khan parity to Mr Modi.But, another speculation doing the rounds is that the Sri Lankan government was concerned about Mr Khan speaking about the rights of Muslims in Sri Lanka, who have faced abuses at the hands of Buddhist majority, rising anti-Muslim sentiments, and biased government actions.The Sri Lankan government had, moreover, made its compulsory cremation rule for those dying from Covid-19 applicable to Muslims in the country. The government, however, earlier this month exempted the Muslims from cremation and allowed them to bury their dead after a global outcry over the issue.Mr Khan had welcomed the Sri Lankan government's decision. "We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan parliament today, allowing Muslims to bury those who died from Covid-19," he had tweeted.Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri could not be reached for comments.