What's new

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,759
14
31,174
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
715232_51545891.jpg

Mufti Saeed, who solemnised nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.

Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.

According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whether nikah could be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that all shariah conditions of nikah had been fulfilled.

The mufti told the court that he solemnised nikah on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.

He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemnise nikah again.

According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first nikah, Bushra Bibi's Iddah period was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.

Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that his nikah was illegal, the mufti maintained.

He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised nikah.
dunyanews.tv

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before a court.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court

Nikkah registrar had said he solemnised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikah twice
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Ghareeb_Da_Baal

Ghareeb_Da_Baal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2008
6,518
4
6,310
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.dawn.com

LHC rules marriage without completing iddat not void, zina

According to verdict, such a marriage can be called irregular.
www.dawn.com
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that a marriage without completing iddat — a period spanning about four months after separation between a married Muslim couple or death of the husband — cannot be treated as void and does not constitute the cognisable offence of zina (adultery).
 
waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
20,628
84
56,061
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
715232_51545891.jpg

Mufti Saeed, who solemnised nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.

Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.

According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whether nikah could be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that all shariah conditions of nikah had been fulfilled.

The mufti told the court that he solemnised nikah on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.

He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemnise nikah again.

According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first nikah, Bushra Bibi's Iddah period was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.

Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that his nikah was illegal, the mufti maintained.

He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised nikah.
dunyanews.tv

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before a court.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court

Nikkah registrar had said he solemnised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikah twice
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Another slur....

Carry on, no amount of slurs will ever makeup for the fact that PDM are covered in so much dog excrement that no amount of washing can take off.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
6,560
54
12,023
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of “Allahdad v. Mukhtar” 1992 SCMR 1273 has held that the duration of Iddat period is 39 days minimum (not 3 or 4 months). And then the Lahore High Court has ruled that a marriage even without completing iddat cannot be treated as void and is not Zina.. What's all the fuss about?
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,719
-8
5,697
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
715232_51545891.jpg

Mufti Saeed, who solemnised nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.

Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.

According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whether nikah could be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that all shariah conditions of nikah had been fulfilled.

The mufti told the court that he solemnised nikah on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.

He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemnise nikah again.

According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first nikah, Bushra Bibi's Iddah period was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.

Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that his nikah was illegal, the mufti maintained.

He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised nikah.
dunyanews.tv

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before a court.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court

Nikkah registrar had said he solemnised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikah twice
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Can anybody tell what drug he was on for the last 5 years?
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2021
2,309
0
6,251
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
مفتی سعید نے ماضی میں جنرل باجوہ کے سسر اعجاز امجد اور ان کی اہلیہ کا بھی دوبارہ نکاح پڑھوایا

ہوا کچھ یوں کہ جنرل اعجاز امجد پر قادیانی ہونے کا الزام لگا ان کی اے سی آر میں یہ بات آگئی پروموشن رک گئی اعجاز امجد نے کسی نہ کسی طرح اپنے بارے مطمئن کر لیا کہ میں مسلمان ہوں لیکن ساتھ میں یہ بھی تسلیم کر لیا کہ میری اہلیہ قادیانی ہے جس پر گجرانوالہ گیریژن میں مشہور و معروف مفتی سعید جو کہ افواج میں ہردلعزیز تھے کو رابطے میں لیا گیا اور طے یہ پایا کہ اعجاز امجد کی اہلیہ کو کلمہ پڑھایا جائے اور نکاح دوبارہ پڑھایا جائے۔

یہاں میرا اہل علم سے ایک سوال ہے تجدید نکاح سے پہلے پیدا ہونے والے بچوں کا کیا سٹیٹس ہوگا؟
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,520
8
4,725
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Wah, Ma Sha Allah. Such an Islamic country Pakistan is. Where lgbtq same sex marriage is allowed but Imran Khan’s nikah is illegal.
Salute to the brave Mullahs tackling the single greatest threat to Islam, inside Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi
Replies
10
Views
425
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur
Replies
4
Views
604
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran’s facilitator fleeing one after the other, leaving him alone: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
11
Views
313
Firekhan
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
Imran Khan got Aamer Liaquat, judge Arshad Malik killed, claims hacker!
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana scam
Replies
2
Views
280
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom