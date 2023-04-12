Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before a court.

Mufti Saeed, who solemnisedof PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whethercould be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that allconditions ofhad been fulfilled.The mufti told the court that he solemnisedon January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemniseagain.According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first, Bushra Bibi'speriod was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that hiswas illegal, the mufti maintained.He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised