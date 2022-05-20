What's new

Imran's Misogynist and Sexists Remarks Against Maryam Nawaz Draws Strong Criticism

Such comments are not expected when one is the biggest proponent of Riyast e Medina and a former Chief Executive of an Islamic Republic. Many don't expect such below dignity remarks from a man of his stature.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527673333067788290
1653067022263.png


His remarks have drawn heavy criticism from politicians and others alike.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527689847179300864
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527684556148678656
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527681725265895424

I do hope Imran retracts his statement, otherwise it will open a new low for our politics that will benefit none.
 
Not suprised noonytoons reacted this way. They are really reaching for anything negative at this point. Why don't they worry about all the filth and corruption they are involved with??
 
Very shameful from ex-PM who wants to bring revolution, he is more worried about one lady who is even disqualified. When he was PM, he used to say "mein inko rulaonga" and today they are crying and running here and there all over Pakistan

From top to bottom. They use same bad language. If they can control tongue probably they would have more support.
 
hispayayda said:
Very shameful from ex-PM who wants to bring revolution, he is more worried about one lady who is even disqualified. When he was PM, he used to say "mein inko rulaonga" and today they are crying and running here and there all over Pakistan

From top to bottom. They use same bad language. If they can control tongue probably they would have more support.
He has already set the weel in motion for the change. And for Nani Maryam, she is the one who went on character assasination of IK and his family, IK only pointed out to her enthusisatic behaviour. He never labelled her Yellow taxi, Peerni, Yahoodi agent.
 
General Dong said:
Not suprised noonytoons reacted this way. They are really reaching for anything negative at this point. Why don't they worry about all the filth and corruption they are involved with??
How about you tell IK to talk about Pakistan issues so we can also talk about those issue instead of going personal against Maryam Nawaz who is equal to his daughter age.

Such a shameful person IK is.
 
Danish Moazzam said:
He has already set the weel in motion for the change. And for Nani Maryam, she is the one who went on character assasination of IK and his family, IK only pointed out to her enthusisatic behaviour. He never labelled her Yellow taxi, Peerni, Yahoodi agent.
Even If she started, IK shouldn't fall to her level.

I doubt even if she started. IK/PTI worldwide famous for using bad words.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Such comments are not expected when one is the biggest proponent of Riyast e Medina and a former Chief Executive of an Islamic Republic. Many don't expect such below dignity remarks from a man of his stature.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527673333067788290
View attachment 845839

His remarks have drawn heavy criticism from politicians and others alike.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527689847179300864
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527684556148678656
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527681725265895424

I do hope Imran retracts his statement, otherwise it will open a new low for our politics that will benefit none.
IK should not go to such a level.

Very 'painful' for those who themselves laid the foundation of such a stance.
The group of thugs, criminals and thieves should apologize first to PTI, PPP, and MQM, or else this liar, cheater, and 'chorni' deserves the long outstanding debt.

3.jpg
 

