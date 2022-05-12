What's new

Imran's mess would require 2-3 years to clean up: Maryam

Norwegian

Norwegian

5D45A6E6-84D3-451B-A33E-A6457CBFC770.jpeg


PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that the mismanagement of the previous PTI-led government would take at least two to three years to fix the country, saying mere one or two months were insufficient for the job.

Addressing a rally in Swabi, Maryam called upon members of the opposition to avoid carrying "baggage of Imran's failures" in front of the public.

She said all institutions were in the good books of Imran when he was in power, and "after relinquishing the charge, he is now targeting institutions".

Maryam said Imran had nothing to boast about when it came to his performance as the prime minister. "The man who has nothing to tell the people about his achievement is now using a fake letter and making a fuss about a so-called conspiracy to hide his own poor performance."

She dismissed all claims of Imran as "excuses".

www.dawn.com

Imran's mess would require 2-3 years to clean up: Maryam

Says two to three months not nearly enough for the job.
ThePatriotReport

ThePatriotReport

Actually they'll only require 3 weeks to establish brotherly relations with INDIA while stomping on the spirit of Kashmir's right to self-determination so what is she complaining about? Get busy buying Saari's for Modi, Maryam. Stop whining.
 
D

Digital

She is a joke. Pathetic cunning and corrupt. She meant to say wreck his good work.
 
IceCold

IceCold

The slut that needs to be behind bars is openly conducting jalsa and campaigns in the country. Only in a banana republic.
 
D

diligence

So many people have huge frustration on IK's removal from power. I am in the same boat with all those Pakistanis. In fact, I have deep frustration with our political elite. And I am sure most, if not all, of those who are fuming against PDM are doing so because of their love for the nation and country. However, I am utterly disappointed by the performance of IK government too. Pak economy was doing much better under those 'chore' parties PML-N and PPP despite their alleged massive corruption. We never had to get so many loans and dollar never had such a flight as we saw in IK government. Being sincere is important but you need brain to run a country and that part seems missing in IK. We cannot simply go along the way IK government was heading to. IK was taking us to a disaster.

Given our economic (and security) challenges, this is the time that we get united and sail our national boat safely. We need unity, peace, and national determination to achieve that. Unfortunately IK is running opposite to all that. I personally feel that IK has turned out to be a curse for us rather than a blessing as we all initially thought.
 

B

