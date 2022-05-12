Imran's mess would require 2-3 years to clean up: Maryam

So many people have huge frustration on IK's removal from power. I am in the same boat with all those Pakistanis. In fact, I have deep frustration with our political elite. And I am sure most, if not all, of those who are fuming against PDM are doing so because of their love for the nation and country. However, I am utterly disappointed by the performance of IK government too. Pak economy was doing much better under those 'chore' parties PML-N and PPP despite their alleged massive corruption. We never had to get so many loans and dollar never had such a flight as we saw in IK government. Being sincere is important but you need brain to run a country and that part seems missing in IK. We cannot simply go along the way IK government was heading to. IK was taking us to a disaster.



Given our economic (and security) challenges, this is the time that we get united and sail our national boat safely. We need unity, peace, and national determination to achieve that. Unfortunately IK is running opposite to all that. I personally feel that IK has turned out to be a curse for us rather than a blessing as we all initially thought.