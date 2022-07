wasm95 said: i want only one thing

This is our main problem, if some random guy talks big against peace process and war and all that, people start to praise him even though that war result in more damage to the country in terms of causalities, poor law and order conditions, messed up economy etc. What war has given in past 10 years?Now when someone talks about starting peace process and plan to end war, we criticize him of being taliban sympathizer, mullah, extermist and god knows what. Starting peace process is not a one step process, if you will start it today, it will take several years to settle things down and may be in 5 - 8 years you'll start to see fruits.We are confused nation today on WOT issue. We don't want to go all out against TTP to terminate those rats once and for all. And on the other hand we don't want to start peace talks with TTP either. We were confused about this since past 10 years and thus gained nothing, and we are as confused even today so what we are going to achieve now?