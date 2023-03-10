What's new

Imran’s facilitator fleeing one after the other, leaving him alone: Maryam Nawaz

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,530
14
30,629
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
475552_3523402_updates.jpg

  • "Establishment has thrown this 'basket of litter' [Imran] from head".
  • PML-N leader says she had never seen 'watch thief' as prime minister.
  • “Saqib Nisar! The nation will never forgive you”, Maryam hits out at ex-CJP.
In yet another broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that facilitators of the deposed prime minister are fleeing one after another and leaving him alone.

Addressing PML-N’s workers' convention in Faisalabad on Friday, Maryam said: “The establishment has thrown this basket [Imran] from the head, considering it litter.”

Calling Khan a “watch thief”, the PML-N stalwart said that she had seen great prime ministers — seen them hanging and sending them into forced exile — but had never seen a “watch thief” prime minister.

She went on to say, “He [Khan] is a thief, his party is a thief and his wife is also a thief.”

The PML-N leader accused Bushra Bibi — former first lady — of taking a five-carat diamond ring as a bribe for approval of official files.

She was refereeing to the audio leak purportedly featuring a business tycoon and her daughter. In the audio, she allegedly tells him that Farah Khan alias Gogi — a close friend of Khan’s wife — had told her that Bushra Bibi had refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring. She told her father that they demanded a five-carat diamond ring.
Without naming Imran Khan who was removed from power in April last year, Maryam asked the people of Punjab to recognise their “enemy” and throw him out of the province.
Terming Khan “the biggest fitna (mischief)”, she said, “Neither he works, nor let anybody to work.”
Turing her guns towards the Panama bench, the PML-N leader said that the county was progressing under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — the three-time prime minister — when the bench ousted his government.
In July 2017, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case.
The top court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’, as per the Constitution.
“Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's progress are interlinked,” claimed Maryam and said, “Saqib Nisar! The nation will never forgive you.”
They not only ousted Sharif from the government but also imposed a “watch thief” on the nation, the PML-N leader berated Nisar.
She reiterated that the elections would be held after accountability and balancing the scale of justice.
www.geo.tv

Imran’s facilitator fleeing one after the other, leaving him alone: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N stalwart asks people of Punjab to recognise their “enemy” and throw him out of province
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,762
-22
2,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foreign funded watch thief

😂😆

Such a low class act. I can’t imagine what Arabs would’ve thought when they heard of this. We give these low class uncultured swines a gift, watch that’s specially made for kings and these low class Pakistanis steal the watch and SELL it. Next time Saudi give us loans, we would have drive, cook and clean their homes to pay for the embarrassment we caused them, not just be their chauffeurs.

It’s just horrible. If it was just stolen then it wouldn’t have been bad. But he actually tried to sell it.

These are the people who rule us and supposed to be our saviours. I have seen broke poor people who struggle to find one time meal find millions and they don’t steal, that’s the level of their morality and upbringing. Compare that to these elite “watch thieves”

Unfortunately this dead nation will still vote for these low class thieves and find no issue with it.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants reversal of final judgements against Nawaz before polls
2
Replies
17
Views
530
Gripen9
Gripen9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz castigates judiciary for 'facilitating some Quarters
Replies
9
Views
389
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Some key decisions’ yet to be made before elections: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
6
Views
155
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam
2
Replies
17
Views
868
Gripen9
Gripen9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi
Replies
10
Views
392
undercover JIX
undercover JIX

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom