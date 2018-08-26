Imran’s Bani Gala to PM House travel costs Rs3 lac, claims Khursheed Shah AUGUST 26, 2018 PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan‘s travel from his Bani Gala residence to PM House costs Rs 300,000 daily. Khursheed visited Haroon Bilour’s residence in Peshawar to offer condolences over the latter’s martyrdom last month in a suicide attack. Speaking to the media after his visit, the PPP leader turned his guns toward newly-elected PM Imran and said his daily travel costs from Bani Gala to PM House were Rs 3 lac. “Imran Khan uses a helicopter to travel from his residence in Bani Gala to the PM House, and he makes two trips every day. The total cost of it is Rs 300,000. He is all words but actions,” the ex-opposition leader said. He added that Khan was offering nothing new and the ruling PTI government was just presenting agendas of the previous governments with a minor ‘makeover’. “PTI will have to offer comprehensive changes.” Talking about PPP’s candidate for presidency Aitzaz Ahsan, Khursheed said that the party had named an individual who was free from any accusations and who is an asset for the country. He clarified that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has no objections over Aitzaz’s candidature, but with the way things played out and that PPP understands reservations of its allies.