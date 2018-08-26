/ Register

Imran’s Bani Gala to PM House travel costs Rs3 lac, claims Khursheed Shah

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 26, 2018 at 11:01 PM.

  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:01 PM
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Imran’s Bani Gala to PM House travel costs Rs3 lac, claims Khursheed Shah

    AUGUST 26, 2018

    PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan‘s travel from his Bani Gala residence to PM House costs Rs 300,000 daily.

    Khursheed visited Haroon Bilour’s residence in Peshawar to offer condolences over the latter’s martyrdom last month in a suicide attack.

    Speaking to the media after his visit, the PPP leader turned his guns toward newly-elected PM Imran and said his daily travel costs from Bani Gala to PM House were Rs 3 lac.

    “Imran Khan uses a helicopter to travel from his residence in Bani Gala to the PM House, and he makes two trips every day. The total cost of it is Rs 300,000. He is all words but actions,” the ex-opposition leader said.

    He added that Khan was offering nothing new and the ruling PTI government was just presenting agendas of the previous governments with a minor ‘makeover’. “PTI will have to offer comprehensive changes.”

    Talking about PPP’s candidate for presidency Aitzaz Ahsan, Khursheed said that the party had named an individual who was free from any accusations and who is an asset for the country.

    He clarified that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has no objections over Aitzaz’s candidature, but with the way things played out and that PPP understands reservations of its allies.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:07 PM
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Is there any prove ? ... nothing on media.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:08 PM
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Some Arsto on twitter said it costs $3000/hr to operate PM's helicopter. If we take that to be true than from PM house to Bani Gala it takes 3 min flying time to reach there. So 3 min flying costs $150, so compare that to taking a huge convoy and blocking the streets cause of security threats.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:11 PM
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Isn't he staying in official residence?
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:12 PM
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Someone tell this meter reader that his leaders had a baracade to protect their house on public’s street was that not a loss your leaders didn’t write the letters to get Pakistan’s money from Swiss banks your leader stole the Turkish donate jewels your leader raja Rental your leader mr 10% need I go on these jokers do they every think before they open that shit filled mouth
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:16 PM
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    They had deployed 1500 policemen just to protect Jati Umra for the last 10 years.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:23 PM
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    All corrupts seem very scared that IK is silent and all accountability departments are very active. PPP has prove itself corrupt time after time. But, slowly public opinion is changing in favor of IK. And in next election PTI biggest vote bank will be expats. .. oooohhhh let me renew my NICOP.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:42 PM
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    That's a costly journey by all means,you are forgetting startup,hovering, time taken to attain a safe altitiude before flying towards destination and measures taken by Government to protect such helicopter from Manpads and AA Fire.
    It was 2500, to be exact.
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:02 AM
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    End the Racist , hiring qouta system in Sindh and we will go from there
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:03 AM
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    I know all that, all the taxing procedures don't take too much fuel and in the case of a heli the fuel usage in preparations is minimal. In this particular case it gets priority over everything else, cause of PM in it and heli's use most amount of fuel when they have to hover, so this one just lifts off and gets on it's way.

    In any case he only travels to Bani Gala on weekends and security agencies won't let him go by road cause he refuses to take more security, so this is the safest bet, those lifafa journalist just have a personal grudge against him as all their predictions failed.
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:08 AM
    Syed1.

    Syed1. FULL MEMBER

    Inka rundi rona tou abhi shoro howa hai.... cheekhien niklien ge inn noony aur jiyaloon ki inshallah
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:08 AM
    MBT 3000

    MBT 3000 SENIOR MEMBER

    less than ppp
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:09 AM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Why not do meetings in PM house? Will save money.
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:19 AM
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    They only do party meetings in Bani Gala, as they don't trust the staff right now.
    Their are still some Patwaris in their who can't be trusted, maybe after sometime when changes have been made.
     
