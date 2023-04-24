What's new

Imran was ousted for country's survival, claims Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had to face ouster for the survival of the country.

He said he wanted to see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime minister while adding the people would be provided jobs and developmental projects would be started if PPP comes into power.

He said to the local leaders that they would have to support PPP’s leaders while also suggesting them to maintain unity and work for the progress of the next generation.
Imran was ousted for country's survival, claims Zardari

Imran was ousted for country's survival, claims Zardari
