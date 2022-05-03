Imran wanted to go with Russia/China, Army wanted to stay with USA

Today's interview of Sheikh Rashid with Sami Ibrahim....Watch from 32:14"The only problem is that institution wants to stay with US and they say that IMF will give us money whereas you want to go with Russia and take gas/oil @ 30% less and you want to go with China & CPEC. This is the only problem"Things have started to come out in the open confirming that our institution wants to stay as the lapdog of US and don't want to have an independent dignified position on the world stage. The real question is why?- Institution has been addicted to dollars after war on terror and the huge influx of non-audited dollars received from US. As it has been stopped so they are behaving like an addict without his fix.- Personal interests of top generals and core commanders. Their children studying here, living there, doing businesses there, and the general themselves want to have a lavish retired life in the west.- Since last 70 years Pakistan has been aligned with US and the institution don't want to change the direction towards Russia & China. Don't know what kind of ally we were though considering Pak was one of the most heavily US sanctioned and droned country. US back stabbed Pakistan and left it high n dry everytime their interest was over.