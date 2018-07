Whole Pakistan is overpopulated but good thing is Karachi population estimate and claims of migration were highly exaggerated before latest census.



What seem to have happened is pakhtun migration was much less then believed. Punjabi stopping going there altogether. In turn there has been large increase in Sindhi population in Karachi. Census instead shows pakhtuns have migrated to Islamabad and punjab in large numbers, surpassing Sindh pakhtun population.

