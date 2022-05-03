Imran urges SC to take action against ‘horse-trading’​

Former PM demands early elections under impartial election commissionMay 03, 2022Former prime minister Imran Khan. PHOTO: REUTERSFormer prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has accused the chief election commissioner of being biased, saying that the Supreme Court should take action against 'horse-trading'."What example are we setting for our coming generation that public representatives were sold like goats and sheeps," Imran said in an interview with a private TV channel on Tuesday.The former PM also criticised the ECP's decision to reject the petitions filed by the PTI for the disqualification of PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani and his son MPA Ali Haider Gilani over allegations of electoral misconduct."ECP did not take any action against Yousuf Raza Gillani… and we don't have high expectations that it would do anything fair," he remarked.Imran said he believed if the apex court did not take action against 'horse-trading' then it would put the country's future at stake.Last week, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja had said that facts about the Yousaf Raza Gillani case were not presented properly. He highlighted that the case was heard 20 times and adjourned 12 times.The ECP ruled that there was no direct evidence against the senator. However, it ordered the district election commissioner to register a case of corrupt practices (Section 167) and bribery (Section 168) under Elections Act, 2017, against his son Ali Haider Gilani, along with PTI MNAs Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed and Fahim Khan.Imran, in today's interview, further said that PTI didn't have confidence in the incumbent CEC and his party's only demand was that early elections should be held under an impartial electoral body.He said those who criticised his government of being "selected and incompetent" were running away from elections.