Imran tells JIT he has no evidence against Gen Faisal Naseer (whom he calls Dirty Harry)

Imran tells JIT he has no evidence against Gen Faisal​

When asked why he accused DGC, PTI chief says someone informed him​


1079814_8852765_Imran_akhbar.jpg

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Monday admitted that neither had Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) DGC Maj Gen Faisal Naseer threatened him directly nor does he have any evidence to substantiate his allegations against him.



Imran Khan said this in a signed statement before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing his allegations against top military officials.

The JIT session was held at office of Islamabad Police DIG (operations) for FIR no 255/23, registered in Ramna Police Station against Imran Khan. The JIT told Imran contents of the FIR and video clips were shown to him in which he levelled baseless allegations against the ISI DGC for torture, plan of killing him and others where he alleged the DGI and Army Chief.

The PTI chief owned all the contents of the clips.

Following questions were asked from Imran:

JIT: Do (you) own clips?

Imran: Yes.

JIT: Do u have any proof of your allegations you can present?

Imran: No.

JIT: Do Gen Faisal directly threatened you?

Imran: No.

JIT: Then why (you) levelled allegations?

Imran: Someone told me.

JIT: Any proof or evidence you have?

Imran: No.

JIT: Why you named DGI?

Imran: He did press conference.

JIT: Have you met Gen Faisal?

Imran: No.

JIT: To whom you say Dirty Harry?

Imran: Gen Faisal.

After the question-answer session Imran Khan said: “I own all my (video) clips, now I need to go.”

The JIT proceedings were recorded on paper and got signed by Imran Khan.

Imran tells JIT he has no evidence against Gen Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Monday admitted that neither had Inter Services Intelligence DGC Maj Gen Faisal Naseer threatened him directly nor does he have any evidence...
Will Imran apologise to Gen Faisal for leveling baseless accusations??
 
Well technically this isn't a baseless accusation, he just chose to hide his sources.

Our military apparatus has a big big leak inside.

Read Murad Saeed's statement before the JIT, he recalled how Arshad Sharif was being leaked info by people within the military regarding what was going to be done against him, and then furthermore, UAE authorities also distrusted the Pakistanis (that in itself is a slap on our face but let's come to that later).

So you don't think IK would be having sources within? I've seen retired Brigadiers of 10 years know what was served in the tea break at GS branch, what to say of IK, or heck even Faiz Hameed.
 
Some one should advise Imran to not to use that balti type bulletproof shield , that does not match the image he had in the eyes of worldwide audience which admired him like a fearless lion .
 

