Imran says he will not accept government without two-third majority

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he will not accept the government without the two-third majority.Expressing his thoughts in an interview over the long march, the PTI chief claimed that his long march will be marked in history as the ‘biggest’ of all and went on to say that he will announce the long march on Thursday.Reiterating that this time his party is coming with full preparations for the long march, Imran warned that he will end his protest with the long march. Talking about the foreign policy, the PTI chief said that there is a dire need for an independent foreign policy for the country.Taking a dig at the coalition government, Imran claimed that the rulers are not interested to strengthen democracy but they are looking to stash money. "They want to put me behind bars so that the masses could not pour onto the streets," the PTI chief added.The former prime minister further said that "It was written in the cypher to oust me from the prime ministership and bringing Shehbaz Sharif to power".