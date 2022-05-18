What's new

Imran says families of army personnel will march with him to Islamabad

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,349
10
27,975
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
3301DA82-B311-45BD-9BE0-B878DFF606E2.png

Wednesday said families of army personnel will also take part in his upcoming march to Islamabad to remove the "imported government that came to power through a US-backed conspiracy".Addressing a huge public meeting in Gujranwala, Imran said: "The police will also help you [in getting to Islamabad]. They will send their family members with you and government employees will [do the same] as well."And I know my army's families will also come with us to Islamabad," he added.
www.dawn.com

Imran says families of army personnel will march with him to Islamabad

Former PM says he is hopeful to win the fight "for real independence in Islamabad this month".
www.dawn.com

No one can stop the people's revolution now...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman calls on entire nation to 'march' towards Islamabad on March 23
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
ghazi52
Have asked party to start preparations for Islamabad march: Imran Khan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
156
Views
5K
ghazi52
ghazi52
RescueRanger
Rana Sanaullah demands guarantees of 'peaceful' PTI march on Islamabad
2
Replies
22
Views
520
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan Speech at PTI Workers Convention Lahore 27 April 2022 [Video]
Replies
9
Views
313
Death Adder
Death Adder
Xestan
  • Article
PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three options: resignation, no-confidence vote or elections
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
Mugen
Mugen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom