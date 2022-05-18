Imran says families of army personnel will march with him to Islamabad Former PM says he is hopeful to win the fight "for real independence in Islamabad this month".

Wednesday said families of army personnel will also take part in his upcoming march to Islamabad to remove the "imported government that came to power through a US-backed conspiracy".Addressing a huge public meeting in Gujranwala, Imran said: "The police will also help you [in getting to Islamabad]. They will send their family members with you and government employees will [do the same] as well."And I know my army's families will also come with us to Islamabad," he added.