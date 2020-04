So when govt does you say where is funding goes and when govt shows here is the poor we are given to them so that is advertise. Leave govt appreciate what good they are doing and we should do what we can. I don't want to get in debate about rich people but as far I can see all rich people get news publicity in one way or another for donating. May ALLAH accept donation from all.



For people like you it's nothing but for poor people it's something they can get food for their family at least.

Click to expand...